Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Set at $111.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of LOW opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

