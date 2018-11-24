LSV Asset Management Acquires 83,900 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Federated Investors worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Federated Investors by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

FII opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

