LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MBT Financial were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTF opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MBT Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of -0.32.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. MBT Financial had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBTF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MBT Financial in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MBT Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

