Lumentum (LITE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

