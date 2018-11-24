Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 729.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $30,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLI opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/mack-cali-realty-corp-cli-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.