MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) SVP Sells $103,154.01 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $103,154.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 70.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

