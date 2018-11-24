Magi (XMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Magi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a market cap of $96,275.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,220,147 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

