Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 264.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

