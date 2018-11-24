Magnetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Magnetcoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Magnetcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Version (V) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Magnetcoin Profile

Magnetcoin (CRYPTO:MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net.

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

