Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) EVP Sells $80,640.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maiden stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Maiden alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Maiden in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Maiden by 140.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

MHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld-evp-sells-80640-00-in-stock.html.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.