MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

MMYT stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 90.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

