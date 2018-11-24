Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) & Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Critical Review

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Maxwell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxwell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maxwell Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.80%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Maxwell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12% Maxwell Technologies -31.86% -35.32% -18.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Maxwell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 56.43 $1.54 million N/A N/A Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 0.87 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -2.70

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxwell Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications, including transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. In addition, the company provides dry battery electrodes for use in electric vehicles. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.