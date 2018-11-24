Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,253 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

