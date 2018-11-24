Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,082 Halliburton (HAL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,982,458 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $282,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,541 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,310,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,687,497 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $121,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,332 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

