Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

