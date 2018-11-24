Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.35 Million Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 32.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.19. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

