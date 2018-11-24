Mary Peirce Purchases 20,253 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Mary Peirce purchased 20,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $348,351.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 410,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mary Peirce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Mary Peirce purchased 17,392 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $302,446.88.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Mary Peirce purchased 15,411 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $273,082.92.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Mary Peirce bought 13,988 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Mary Peirce bought 14,858 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $246,939.96.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Mary Peirce bought 13,846 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $232,612.80.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Mary Peirce bought 13,050 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $215,455.50.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Mary Peirce bought 11,061 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $181,732.23.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mary Peirce bought 8,795 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $143,622.35.

E. W. Scripps stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/mary-peirce-purchases-20253-shares-of-e-w-scripps-ssp-stock.html.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.