Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,231,000 after buying an additional 603,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

