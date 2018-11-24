Matrix Service (MTRX) & Lime Energy (LIME) Financial Comparison

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Matrix Service alerts:

This table compares Matrix Service and Lime Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -1.14% 1.12% 0.65% Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matrix Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Matrix Service and Lime Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and Lime Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.09 billion 0.49 -$11.48 million $0.15 132.27 Lime Energy $112.62 million 0.52 -$3.15 million N/A N/A

Lime Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lime Energy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Lime Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lime Energy Company Profile

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.