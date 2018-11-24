Matthews International Corp (MATW) Insider Buys $40,930.00 in Stock

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) insider David A. Schawk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $40,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthews International stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,544,000 after acquiring an additional 279,068 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Matthews International by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 308,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matthews International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 130,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Matthews International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Matthews International by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATW. BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

