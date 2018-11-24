MaxCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.00 (MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. MaxCoin has a market cap of $577,713.00 and $58.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. During the last week, MaxCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.02329657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00528370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00018244 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00017250 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007642 BTC.

MaxCoin Coin Profile

MaxCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

