McDermott International Inc (MDR) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in McDermott International by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDR opened at $7.82 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.58.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

MDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Linh Austin bought 10,000 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $438,791.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

