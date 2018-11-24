Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 104,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 507,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

