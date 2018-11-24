Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTR remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,117. Mentor Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) CEO Sells $135,200.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/mentor-capital-inc-mntr-ceo-sells-135200-00-in-stock.html.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.