Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Holdings Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,944 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,928,000 after acquiring an additional 672,821 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $192,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,345,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,732 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

