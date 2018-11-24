Metlife (MET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MetLife has been performing significantly well on the back of prudent underwriting and expense management. Its efforts to streamline business, only to focus on core business are really impressive. Its revenues grew in 2017 and first half of 2018 after declining for two years and the trend is likely to continue. Its strong international operations and disciplined capital management should drive long-term growth. However, the company’s exposure to catastrophe losses and investment in efficiency programs will put pressure on margins. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. MetLife’s third quarter operating earnings of $1.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 10.4%. The bottom line also surged 33% year over year on volume growth, favorable underwriting, expense management and an improved investment income. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Metlife and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of MET opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 148.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

