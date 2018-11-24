Metro (MRU) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.29.

Shares of MRU opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. Metro has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$45.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 3.16506557113573 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

