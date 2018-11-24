Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

MXCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

