MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.03 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

In other MFA Finl Inc/SH news, Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

