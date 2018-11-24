Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,111 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.45.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

