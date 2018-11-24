Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 740 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $149.39 and a 52 week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

