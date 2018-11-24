Minereum Market Capitalization Achieves $52,875.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Minereum has a market cap of $52,875.00 and $148.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Minereum has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.08618289 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009249 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 4,435,633 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

