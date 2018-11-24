Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.26.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

