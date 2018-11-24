Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,743,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,184 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,283,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 283,431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 964,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 414,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC opened at $31.45 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/miracle-mile-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-schwab-international-small-cap-equity-etf-schc.html.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.