MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

