MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $37.66 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/mml-investors-services-llc-raises-position-in-first-trust-long-short-equity-etf-ftls.html.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.