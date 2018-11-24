Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

VTI opened at $135.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

