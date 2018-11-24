Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,525,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,544,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 566,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,524,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,122.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,884,000 after acquiring an additional 416,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,643,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,930,000 after acquiring an additional 383,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

