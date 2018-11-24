Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Receives $145.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 250,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,605,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,893.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

