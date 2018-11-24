Moody’s Co. (MCO) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 118.3% in the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

