Morgan Stanley Trims Parsley Energy (PE) Target Price to $30.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Shares of PE opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $70,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,033,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,280,723.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

