Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,924 shares of company stock worth $118,291,554 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $124.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-shares-sold-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.