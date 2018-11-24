Moving Cloud Coin Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (MCC)

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Moving Cloud Coin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, BCEX and CoinEgg. Moving Cloud Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $25,159.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moving Cloud Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00124947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00193728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.08818039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009271 BTC.

About Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Moving Cloud Coin is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity.

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Trading

Moving Cloud Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BCEX and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moving Cloud Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moving Cloud Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.