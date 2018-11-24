Mullen Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

MTL stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.67. 198,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$16.93.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.94.

In other news, Director David Edward Mullen sold 150,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$1,980,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,886 shares of company stock valued at $27,200 in the last three months.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mullen Group Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MTL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/mullen-group-ltd-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-mtl-2.html.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.