Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:MVBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 2,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,294. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mvb Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Mvb Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

