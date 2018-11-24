National Bank Financial Increases Maverix Metals (MMX) Price Target to C$3.10

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a C$2.60 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

In other news, Director Steven Busby sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$54,270.00.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 27 streams and royalties on development projects or producing mines in the Americas and Australia, as well as in Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.