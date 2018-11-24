National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 14th

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-17-on-december-14th.html.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.