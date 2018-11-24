National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Declares Special Dividend of $2.90

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.90 per share on Tuesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,316. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

