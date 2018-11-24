National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

In related news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

