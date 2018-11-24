Navient (NAVI) Bonds Drop 0.9% During Trading

An issue of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) bonds fell 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and is set to mature on March 25, 2020. The debt is now trading at $103.00 and was trading at $104.01 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 19.74 and a quick ratio of 19.74. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navient by 43.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,981 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 27.1% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,768 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Navient by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,983 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 349.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Navient by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

